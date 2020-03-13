Spain virus toll jumps to 4,209 cases, 120 dead: govt

Coronavirus infections in Spain soared to more than 4,200 on Friday, as the number of deaths rose by some 50 percent to 120, the health ministry said

As of 1200 GMT, there were 4,209 cases in Spain, up from 3,004 on Thursday evening, when the number of deaths had stood at 84.

