Mexico could consider taking measures at U.S. border to slow coronavirus

Mexico would consider mechanisms to control the flow of people entering Mexico from the United States in an effort to limit coronavirus, if necessary, deputy health secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Friday.

Mexico has so far confirmed 15 cases of coronavirus with no deaths, a fraction of the more than 1,000 cases in the United States, where dozens of people have died. That has led some in Mexico to see contagion from the United States as a threat. "The possible flow of coronavirus would come from the north to the south. If it were technically necessary, we would consider mechanisms of restriction or stronger surveillance," Lopez-Gatell told a news conference. "Mexico wouldn't bring the virus to the United States, rather the United States would bring it here."

