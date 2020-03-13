Denmark advises against all non-essential travel to all destinations

Denmark's foreign ministry on Friday advised against all non-essential travel all over the world to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Denmark and other countries.

"The message to Danes is both clear, simple and serious. You should not travel abroad unless it is absolutely necessary," foreign minister, Jeppe Kofod, said in a statement, adding that all Danes abroad should return home as soon as possible.

