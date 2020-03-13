Left Menu
Indian among 13 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, total number rises to 200

  • Singapore
  Updated: 13-03-2020 20:56 IST
An Indian was among 13 new persons identified with coronavirus in Singapore on Friday taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the island-nation to 200. The 36-year old Indian, listed as case number 189, is a likely imported case as he was in India from February 21 to March 1, reported the Channel News Asia. He holds a Singapore Work Pass.

He reported COVID-19 symptoms on March 11 and sought treatment at a general practitioner (GP) clinic on March 12. The Indian man was referred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on the same day and tested positive for the infection later that afternoon.

Prior to hospitalisation, the Indian national had gone to work at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. He lives at St George's Road, a housing estate couple of miles off Little India precinct here. The latest 13 cases bring the total number of coronavirus cases to 200 in Singapore.

Of the 103 confirmed cases who are still in hospital most are in stable condition. Eleven patients are critical in the intensive care unit, said the health ministry. One more patient has been discharged from hospital, taking the total number of recovered cases to 97 to date.

Among other imported cases, is a 32-year-old male American who arrived in Singapore on March 10 from the US. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning and is currently warded at NCID. Another imported case is a 26-year-old male Malaysian who holds a Singapore Work Pass but was in Germany from March 1 to 3, Czech Republic from March 4 to 6, Austria from March 7 to 8 and Hungary from March 9 to 10.

He was confirmed to be infected on Friday morning and is in isolation at NCID ward. Also, a 24-year-old Chinese national who is a Singapore Work Pass holder but was in Germany from March 1 to 3, Czech Republic from March 4 to 6, Austria from March 7 to 8 and Hungary from March 9 to 10.

She was confirmed to be infected on Friday morning, and is in isolation at NCID ward. Among the other confirmed cases is a 47-year-old male Singaporean who was in the US from February 4 to 17 and Canada from February 17 to March 9. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Friday morning and is in isolation at NCID ward.

Meanwhile, Singapore will implement additional precautionary measures to slow the transmission of the COVID-19 virus. These include travel advisories against all non-essential travel and border restrictions for Italy, France, Spain and Germany, as well as additional social distancing measures within Singapore, said an official advisory..

