U.S. House, White House near agreement on virus economic aid bill, vote likely

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 21:30 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 21:30 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives teed up a vote on Friday on a package to limit the economic fallout from the coronavirus, as Democrats who control the chamber sought common ground with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. "We’re close," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters after negotiating through the night, as the growing outbreak rattled Americans and unnerved financial markets.

As Republican leaders in the House met to discuss the package, Mnuchin, who has served as the Republican Trump administration's point person on the economic aid package, predicted they would support it. The two sides are trying to hammer out an agreement on an economic aid package to follow the $8.3 billion Congress approved last week for vaccines and other disease-fighting measures.

Mnuchin has proposed a variety of tax breaks, while Pelosi's Democrats have called for expanding the safety net to help those who may lose work as schools close, sports arenas sit empty and airlines cancel flights. “People are dying and we have to stop dawdling," said Representative Nita Lowey, who oversees federal spending as chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

Republicans in the House and Senate have balked at many of the Democrats' proposals, particularly their proposal to provide paid leave for employees. "I think it is largely done," said Representative Steny Hoyer, the chamber's No. 2 Democrat.

Any package will not reach Trump's desk until next week at the earliest. The Republican-controlled Senate postponed a planned recess and will return on Monday, but has left town for the weekend. Senators would be under pressure to pass the measure quickly if it gains bipartisan support in the House.

Trump, meanwhile, continued to press for a payroll tax cut, which has received a cool response from both Republicans and Democrats in Congress. Late on Thursday, Pelosi released a scaled-back version of the Democrats' initial plan. It was not immediately clear what specific measures would make it through to a final package after negotiators worked through the night.

House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone declined to comment on negotiations after meeting with Pelosi but said he expected a vote on legislation later on Friday. "I can say there will be a vote,” he told reporters. (Writing by Andy Sullivan and Susan Heavey; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Andrea Ricci and Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

