Scotland announces first coronavirus death

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 21:53 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 21:53 IST
Scotland has had its first death of a patient with coronavirus, an elderly patient with underlying health conditions, Scotland's chief medical officer said on Friday.

"The patient, who was being treated by Lothian Health Board was an older person who had underlying health conditions," Catherine Calderwood, chief medical officer for Scotland, said in a statement.

