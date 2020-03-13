Russia to limit flights to and from EU, Switzerland and Norway over coronavirus

Russia will limit passenger flights to and from the European Union, Switzerland and Norway, starting on March 16, except for flights through Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, the authorities said on Friday.

Flights from Moscow to the capitals of European states, however, will not be affected, they said.

Russia, which has so far recorded 45 cases of the virus, said earlier this week that it would suspend most flights to and from Italy, Germany, France and Spain over the coronavirus.

