Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK hospitality and retail jobs in the firing line as coronavirus hits

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 23:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 23:06 IST
UK hospitality and retail jobs in the firing line as coronavirus hits

British recruiters expect widespread job losses for temporary staff in the hospitality, travel and retail sectors and reduced hiring for permanent jobs across the economy as the coronavirus hits the country. "At the start of the year ... there was massive optimism. Now the crisis has come and kiboshed that," Tom Hadley, policy director at the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, told Reuters.

He held an online meeting with more than 200 of the trade association's members on Friday. Some 80% of them expected the crisis to hurt hiring in the short term, with 35% predicting a major impact. More than a third said demand for staff was falling, for both permanent and temporary positions - though in most cases the drop was small so far.

For certain sectors the prospects are darker. "Some of our members, in sectors like hospitality, office admin are really struggling," Hadley said. "Demand is not going to be there, especially for hospitality. Events are being cancelled. People are not going out."

Some retailers were struggling too, he added, highlighting the Bicester Village designer fashion outlet north of London, which had previously been very popular with Chinese tourists. The Bank of England cited anecdotal evidence of a slowdown in retail as one reason for its emergency interest rate cut on Wednesday. The government has promised help for businesses hurt by sick pay bills.

Until now, Britain's job market has been robust with a record proportion of people in work in the final quarter of 2019. But the economy as a whole has remained in a fragile state, with zero economic growth in the three months to January.

DELIVERY DRIVERS IN DEMAND Britain has not banned large public events or closed bars and restaurants to slow the spread of the coronavirus, unlike elsewhere in Europe.

But British Airways warned staff on Friday they faced at least temporary job losses due to the global slump in air travel. England's soccer Premier League has suspended matches until April. Some workers, however, are in increased demand.

Adverts for delivery drivers on job site Indeed were 35% higher over the past week than in late January, according to Pawel Adrjan, the site's head of research for Europe. This was "probably in the expectation that home deliveries of food and necessities will rise," he said.

Adverts for roles in the travel and hotel sector were down by 8%, and food and beverage industry job adverts also declined. Overall job adverts were little changed compared with a year ago but the mix of jobs on offer was shifting, he said.

"Despite the disruption to people's lives, many businesses are still looking for new workers," he said. The REC's Hadley predicted continued appetite for temporary staff, other than in hospitality and retail, due to a shortage of health and social care workers and a need to cover staff absence due to sickness.

But he saw a hiatus in permanent recruitment on the way. "The freeze might be more on the perm side, putting things on hold. You're not sure what is going to happen."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Trump set to declare emergency as coronavirus crisis deepens

As the coronavirus outbreak tore deeper into the fabric of American public life, President Donald Trump was expected to declare a national emergency on Friday to provide more money to fight a pandemic that has killed 41 people in the United...

Cloud firms turn to long nights, employee health checks to survive work-from-home rush

Italian IT shop owner Simone Merlini joined a 2 p.m. call on Wednesday to do something that sounded fairly straightforward demo three Amazon.com Inc cloud services to a new client.He ended up finishing at 1 a.m., taking dinner and a beer at...

Next week's Democratic primaries to proceed despite coronavirus, Louisiana delay

Louisiana on Friday became the first U.S. state to postpone its presidential nominating contest because of the coronavirus pandemic, while four states holding their contests next week said their primaries would go forward as planned. The So...

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma offers US virus test kits, masks

Chinese billionaire businessman Jack Ma on Friday offered the United States 500,000 coronavirus test kits and a million masks, as the country faces a shortage of kits for diagnosing the potentially deadly disease. In a statement on Twitter,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020