Mexico's Guadalajara film festival postponed on coronavirus concerns

The Guadalajara International Film Festival, set to kick off in Mexico's second biggest city late next week, will be postponed until further notice due to coronavirus fears, event organizers announced on Friday.

The decision to suspend the popular festival, planned for March 20 to 27, was taken due to "uncertainty generated by the spread of coronavirus in our country," organizers said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.