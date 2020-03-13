Hospital staff put in home quarantine after Covid-19 patient

After a patient admitted to aprivate hospital here tested positive for coronavirus, nearlyeighty staff members were put in quarantine at home, aBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said onFriday

The patient, who tested positive for Covid-19 onThursday, was shifted to civic-run Kasturba Hospital, theofficial said

"All medical and non-medical staff of this privatehospital who came in direct or indirect contact with patientwere quarantined at home and they are under observation," theBMC official said.

