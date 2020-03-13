Armenia shuts educational institutions until March 23 over coronavirus - PM

Armenia's educational institutions will remain closed until March 23 over coronavirus worries, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday.

The country had already closed kindergartens, schools and universities for one week after it confirmed its first case of the virus earlier this month. Pashinyan's deputy, Tigran Avinyan, said later on Friday that Armenia and neighbouring Georgia were suspending the cross-border movement of their citizens for a 10-day period in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

The measure does not apply to people transporting commercial goods, he said. Armenia has recorded eight cases of coronavirus, according to the health ministry.

