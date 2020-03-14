Cyprus shuts its borders to any non European for 15 days

Cyprus will shut its borders for 15 days to any individual other than Cypriots, Europeans and persons with special permits in a precautionary move against coronavirus, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Friday.

The measure would come into effect March 15, he said in a state address.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.