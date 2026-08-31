Following is a summary ​of current ​science news ‌briefs.

NASA launches ​powerful Roman Space Telescope, a spy satellite ‌turned to the stars

NASA began a new mission to probe some of ‌the biggest mysteries in astrophysics and ‌cosmology with the launch on Sunday of the U.S. space agency's new flagship astronomical observatory, ⁠a ​repurposed ⁠spy satellite that will capture panoramic views of ⁠the cosmos. The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, ​a roughly $4 billion project, was ⁠carried aloft from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in ⁠Cape ​Canaveral, Florida, aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket through blue ⁠skies just after sunrise. Its mission is ⁠planned ⁠for five years, though NASA said the telescope may have ‌enough ‌fuel for five ​additional years.