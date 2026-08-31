Reuters Health News Summary
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.
US FDA approves Takeda, Protagonist's drug for rare blood cancer
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a first-of-its-kind drug from Takeda Pharmaceutical and Protagonist Therapeutics to treat a rare blood cancer, the health regulator said on Friday. The approval of rusfertide brings a highly anticipated, less-invasive treatment option for thousands of patients who have historically relied on frequent bloodletting procedures to manage their condition.
Walmart settles US government's opioid lawsuit, which sought billions, for $50 million
Walmart will pay $50 million to settle a U.S. government lawsuit accusing the nation's largest retailer of fueling a nationwide opioid epidemic by unlawfully dispensing prescriptions from its pharmacies, the Department of Justice said on Friday. The payout is far less than the billions of dollars in civil penalties that the Justice Department had said Walmart could owe when the lawsuit began in December 2020, near the end of President Donald Trump's first White House term.
Forced birth control in Greenland violated women's rights but didn't constitute genocide, experts find
A campaign of forced contraception in Greenland that ran primarily in the 1960s and 1970s violated women's human rights but did not meet the legal definition of genocide, two expert reports concluded on Friday. Both found administering contraception without valid consent breached the women's right to respect for their private and family life and subjected them to degrading treatment in some cases. The reports differed on whether the practice was systemic.