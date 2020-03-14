Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany's CureVac says low-dose coronavirus vaccine could allow for mass production

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 01:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 01:24 IST
Germany's CureVac says low-dose coronavirus vaccine could allow for mass production

Germany's CureVac, among the vaccine developers funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), said it could mass-produce a coronavirus immunisation from its existing facilities if its low-dose approach proves successful in trials. Privately held Curevac, which was granted up to $8.3 million by CEPI in January, is working to draw on its low-dose vaccine technology, which has showed promise in an early-stage rabies trial, for use against the coronavirus.

The Tuebingen, Germany, based company hopes to have an experimental vaccine ready by June or July to then seek the go-ahead from regulators for testing on humans. Florian von der Muelbe, Chief Production Officer and co-founder, told Reuters a mode of action that allowed for a low dosage to trigger an immune reaction against rabies would also be applied in the coronavirus setting.

"These minimal dosages that we have achieved put us in a position here in Tuebingen to produce up to 10 million doses per (production) campaign," said von der Muelbe of a potential coronavirus vaccine. A campaign, or production cycle, typically lasts several weeks, a spokesman specified. More than one dose may be required to immunise a person but one campaign would still serve several million people, he added.

"We started with a multitude of (coronavirus vaccine) candidates and we're now selecting the two best out of them. Those will go into clinical trials," said von der Muelbe. CureVac specialises in so-called messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules that instruct human cells to produce therapeutic proteins that trigger an immune response against cancer or infectious diseases.

In that field, it competes with U.S. biotech firm Moderna , which is also receiving CEPI funding, and German rival BioNTech, which Pfizer has identified as a potential collaboration partner. Top U.S. health officials have said that it would take up to 18 months to develop any vaccine against the pathogen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Airlines seek cost cuts and aid to survive coronavirus

British Airways warned of job losses and Norwegian Air said it had weeks not months to avert collapse, as airlines look for cost cuts and government help in the face of a crippling travel slump brought on by the coronavirus. In a Friday mes...

Kosovo confirms first coronavirus cases, an Italian and a Kosovar

Kosovo reported its first coronavirus cases on Friday, in a 20-year-old Italian woman and a 77-year-old Kosovar man.Their condition is stable, Health Minister Arben Vitia said. We are identifying others that were in contact with the two pat...

U.S. House to pass coronavirus aid bill despite Trump opposition

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives teed up a vote on a coronavirus aid package on Friday despite opposition from President Donald Trump, who said Democrats were not doing whats right for the country. Trumps remarks raised ques...

Air France-KLM Dutch subsidiary to cut 1500 jobs - RTL

KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France KLM, plans to request government support to cut the working hours of its entire staff of 35,000 by a third starting in April, Dutch broadcaster RTL reported on Friday.A KLM spokesman could not immedia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020