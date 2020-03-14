Egypt reports 13 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 93
Egypt reported on Friday 13 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total of cases detected in the country to 93, the health ministry said in a statement. Egypt had previously recorded two deaths because of coronavirus, one of a German tourist and another of a 60-year-old woman, the ministry said.
The new cases reported include five Egyptians and eight foreigners, the ministry added.
