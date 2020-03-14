Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Life continues,' says Brazil's Bolsonaro after negative coronavirus test

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 02:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 02:54 IST
'Life continues,' says Brazil's Bolsonaro after negative coronavirus test

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who met with President Donald Trump in the United States less than a week ago, has tested negative for coronavirus, a post on his Facebook page said on Friday. Bolsonaro and a large Brazilian entourage, including cabinet ministers, met with Trump and other senior U.S. officials last weekend at Mar-a-Lago. One of the party, Bolsonaro's communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is in quarantine.

Asked about the interaction by a reporter on Friday, Trump said he would likely get tested for the virus. "Tests negative for COVID-19 Mr President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro," read the Facebook post in Brazil, above an old image of Bolsonaro making an obscene local gesture in an apparent response to some media reports that a first test had been positive.

Bolsonaro's son Eduardo tweeted that his test had also come back negative. The results for others in the Brazilian delegation, including Bolsonaro's wife Michelle and Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo, have not yet been published. However, Bolsonaro's lawyer, Karina Kufa, who was part of the delegation, tested positive, according to Brazilian daily O Globo. "Life continues normally, we have many challenges ahead and many problems to solve," Bolsonaro said outside his official residence.

He waved to supporters but said it was better not to shake their hands. The testing of Bolsonaro and many in his inner circle has changed the president's tone on a virus that he dismissed on Tuesday as largely a "fantasy."

In a stern address to the nation on Thursday evening, Bolsonaro asked his supporters to call off marches planned for the weekend in order to avoid spreading the disease. Brazil has confirmed 98 cases of the coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health.

Fox News and a local Brazilian newspaper earlier reported Bolsonaro's initial test for coronavirus was positive. "He tested negative full stop," Bolsonaro's son Eduardo later told Fox News. He did not directly answer a question as to whether a first test was positive.

Trump told reporters on Friday he would likely be tested "fairly soon" but denied this was related to his contact with Wajngarten, beside whom he was photographed at Mar-a-Lago. "There was somebody that they say has it. I have no idea who he is, but I take pictures and it lasts for literally seconds," he said.

"I did sit with the president (Bolsonaro) for probably two hours, but he's tested negative, so that's good."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. court to rehear House bid for testimony from ex-White House counsel McGahn

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said it would reconsider a recent decision dismissing a Democratic-led congressional panels lawsuit seeking to enforce a subpoena for testimony from former White House Counsel Donald McGahn. The U.S. Court of ...

Washington state's death toll from coronavirus leaps by 6 to 37

Washington states death toll from the coronavirus has surged by six to a total of 37, Governor Jay Inslee said on Friday.The state was extending its ban on gatherings of 250 people or more to across the state, and public and private schools...

Canadian Parliament rushes through ratification of USMCA trade pact

The Canadian Parliament rushed through ratification of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada USMCA trade pact on Friday before taking a three-week break to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, a top government official said. Canada was the last of...

Spain declares emergency as coronavirus shuts down parades, schools, shops

Major Spanish regions shut shops, bars and restaurants, car plants ground to a halt and Easter parades were cancelled as Spain prepared to enter a 15-day state of emergency on Friday, in a sharp escalation of its fight against the coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020