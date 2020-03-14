UK plans to ban mass gatherings next week to curb Covid-19 - Sky News

British government is planning to introduce emergency laws next week to ban mass gatherings in an attempt to curb the coronavirus outbreak, Sky News reported https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-mass-gatherings-to-be-banned-under-government-plans-to-combat-covid-19-spread-11957350 late Friday, citing a Whitehall source.

"We have drafted emergency legislation to give the government the powers it needs to deal with coronavirus, including powers to stop mass gatherings and compensate organisations," Sky News quoted the source as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.