Norway advises against all foreign travel amid virus outbreak

Norway on Saturday advised its citizens not to travel to any foreign country for the next month, while Norwegians currently abroad should consider returning home as soon as possible amid the coronavirus outbreak, the foreign ministry said.

The spread of the virus, and the risk that other nations will restrict travel, made the recommendation necessary, the ministry added.

