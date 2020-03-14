Malaysia reports 41 new cases of coronavirus, all linked to religious event

Malaysia reported 41 new cases of the new coronavirus on Saturday, all linked to a religious event on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur that was attended by about 10,000 people from several countries.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 238.

