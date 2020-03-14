Iran coronavirus death toll rises by nearly one hundred to 611 - State TV

The death toll from coronavirus infections in Iran rose on Saturday to 611, state TV said, citing a health ministry official who put the total number of those diagnosed with the disease at 12,729.

Iran, one of the countries most affected by the pandemic outside China, reported on Friday a death toll of 514 and a total of 11,364 infections.

