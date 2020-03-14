Left Menu
Army reaches out to people, appeals for cooperation to tackle coronavirus threat

Army reaches out to people, appeals for cooperation to tackle coronavirus threat
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Flickr

To contain the spread of novel coronavirus, the Army on Saturday reached out to the public in rural areas here to bring about awareness about the disease and appealed to them for their cooperation in tackling the threat. The Sabre Brigade of Jammu-based Rising Star Corps in coordination with the district administration of Samba and Jammu organized a medical camp at Ratnuchak under their civic action project to address the concerns on COVID-19, a defense spokesman said.

He said General Officer Commanding, Rising Star Corps, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi also visited the camp and was briefed by Commander Sabre Brigade Brigadier Vishal Singh on the prevailing health and local issues. "The GOC interacted with local populace, appreciated the dedicated efforts of organizers, a team of doctors from Army and civil and appealed towards precious contribution from all to fight this pandemic," the spokesman said.

He said a large number of locals from nearby rural areas including members of the Gujjar and Bakarwal settlements who have limited access to quality medical care availed the facility. Wide publicity and awareness ensured large attendance while hand sanitizers and masks were distributed to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, the spokesman said.

He said the locals availed the facilities of specialists including a gynecologist, pediatrician, ophthalmologist, ENT, dentist, and veterinarian ensuring a compressive medical cover that provided the locals with a single point medical solution to their health issues. The camp provided quality diagnosis, treatment and awareness against novel coronavirus to the poor and needy sections of the society, the spokesman said, adding that wheelchair and mobility aids were also distributed among the needy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

