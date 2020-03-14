Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defying coronavirus ban, hundreds of 'Yellow Vests' protest in Paris

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 17:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 17:44 IST
Defying coronavirus ban, hundreds of 'Yellow Vests' protest in Paris

Several hundred anti-government "Yellow Vest" protesters demonstrated in Paris on Saturday, defying a ban on mass gatherings that aims to prevent the spread of coronavirus. In a televised address to the nation on Thursday, President Emmanuel Macron announced school closures and urged people to avoid close contact for fear of propagating the virus that has killed 79 people in France and infected more than 3,600.

The government on Friday banned all gatherings with more than 100 people. Paris police had already turned down requests for protesters to convene at sensitive sites on Saturday, including the Champs Elysees where there were violent clashes between security forces and protesters almost a year ago to the day. "It's Saturday, demonstration day. Some people think that the coronavirus won't touch them and refuse to respect the advice," said a riot police officer in front of a heavily armed vehicle blocking the road that leads to the presidential palace.

Central Paris had earlier been in lockdown, with police searching bags over concerns the protesters would seek to return to the Champs Elysees. The police cordon had been eased by lunch time. The government published an official decree on Saturday stopping all non-essential gatherings, but hundreds of protesters, some wearing protective medical masks, marched from Montparnasse train station, chanting anti-Macron slogans.

A police source put the numbers at about 400. Riot police briefly used teargas and about 2,000 security forces were deployed across the city to manage the crowd.

The protesters, named after the high-visibility jackets they wear, were holding a 70th consecutive Saturday of action. The movement emerged late in 2018, triggered by fuel tax rises, and swelled into a revolt against Macron's government. While protests are now much smaller, anger at Macron's government remains and Saturday's demonstration served as a remainder to the president a day before local elections.

Sunday's vote is an important test for Macron, with opponents now particularly angered by his plans to reform the French pensions system. His party is not expected to do well. "We had to come and mark the day to tell Macron that we're still here and that we won't accept his pension reform," said one pensioner.

Voters will begin choosing mayors for 35,000 town halls and almost half a million councillors on Sunday in elections overshadowed by the coronavirus outbreak, which is expected to hit turnout. Macron decided to go ahead with the elections despite concerns over the spread of the illness, which have led the government to shut schools and universities, suspend major sporting events, curtail public transport and close tourism attractions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Spain counts 1,500 new coronavirus cases in one day

Spain confirmed more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus between Friday and Saturday raising its total to 5,753 cases, the second-highest number in Europe after Italy. The country was expected to declare a state of alert on Saturday to try ...

Two Western hostages kidnapped in Burkina Faso have been freed, U.N. says

A Canadian woman and an Italian man kidnapped in Burkina Faso 15 months ago have been freed and appear to be in good health, the United Nations peacekeeping mission in neighboring Mali said on Saturday. Edith Blais and Luca Tacchetto went m...

Premier League 'may not finish', says FA chief

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has reportedly told the Premier League he does not believe the domestic football season will be completed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League suspended all fixtures at an emergen...

England's Root backs decision to scrap Sri Lanka tour over virus fears

England Test captain Joe Root has backed the decision to abandon the Test tour of Sri Lanka over the coronavirus pandemic, saying the players minds were elsewhere. A practice match in Colombo was halted on Friday and the team announced they...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020