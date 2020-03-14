France considering bailout for Air France-KLM - Les Echos

The French government is considering bailing out Air France-KLM with a capital injection to help it weather falling revenues due to the impact of the coronavirus on its business, Les Echos reported on Saturday.

Citing a source close to the matter, the daily newspaper said that French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Air France-KLM chief executive Benjamin Smith had spoken on Friday to discuss measures that the government could take to support the airline.

