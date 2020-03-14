Confirmed Dutch coronavirus infections rise by 155 to 959, two more deaths
The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands rose by 155 to 959, Dutch health authorities said on Saturday.
The number of deaths rose by 2 to a total of 12 from a day earlier, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in a statement.
