New York governor says 82-year-old woman is state's first COVID-19 death

An 82-year-old woman who previously suffered from emphysema died at a Manhattan hospital of COVID-19, becoming New York state's first coronavirus-related death, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday.

The number of cases throughout the state increased to more than 500, Cuomo told local reporters on a media call.

