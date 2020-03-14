Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain plans partial coronavirus lockdown from Monday -draft

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 21:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 21:08 IST
Spain plans partial coronavirus lockdown from Monday -draft

Spain plans to put its 47 million inhabitants under partial lockdown from Monday as part of a 15-day state of emergency plan to combat the coronavirus, a draft of an official decree seen by Reuters showed. The government will say all Spaniards must stay home except to buy food, go to the pharmacy, to the hospital, or to work or for other emergencies, the draft being discussed on Saturday by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his ministers showed.

Bars, restaurants, conference centres and all leisure and sports activities - including cinemas, theatres, swimming pools or football grounds - will be shut down. A source with knowledge of the talks said the measures that are part of the lockdown could change in the cabinet talks, which were still going on and lasting longer than planned.

All public transport would be curtailed, the draft showed, with airline, train, bus and boat operators told they need to cut their services by at least half and that any plane, train, bus or other means of transport can only be a third full. The draft decree does not, however, foresee closing the country's borders.

Employers would have the obligation to let their workers work remotely and judicial proceedings will be suspended. Spain's Interior Ministry would control all police forces, including local and regional ones, under the 15-day emergency.

The health and transport ministries would also have nationwide reach, taking over some local or regional powers. The draft says the lockdown will begin on Monday at 8 a.m. (0700 GMT) while all other measures will enter into force as soon as the decree is published in the official journal.

The government did not comment on the details of the leaks, also reported in Spanish media, but said only the final version will be valid. CASES UP BY A THIRD FROM FRIDAY

A news conference, initially announced for 1300 GMT was first delayed by an hour and is now set for later in the day, with no specific time. The draft decree would also allow the government to ration supplies and requisition factories and buildings.

It did not detail what the sanctions would be for breaching the lockdown or other aspects of the state of emergency. Earlier in the day, authorities in Madrid urged people to stay home, Madrid and the southern city of Seville announced the cancellation of hugely popular Holy Week celebrations and shops in several regions had already shut down.

Spain is the second-hardest hit country in Europe after Italy, with 5,753 cases recorded on Saturday, up by a third from Friday even as health authorities in the Madrid region, which has the highest number of cases, stopped testing people with only mild symptoms. Sanchez's leftwing government took few steps at first to impose tough measures and changed tack only this week. The opposition has criticised the government for letting events like International Women's Day marches go ahead a week ago.

National and regional authorities have said they reacted appropriately, taking stronger measures when the number of cases started soaring on Monday. With schools shut across Spain and a first package of economic steps announced on Thursday, the government is also expected on Saturday to announce economic and social measures.

In an increasingly deserted capital city, posters put up by the city authorities read: "The best option to prevent the propagation of the virus is to stay at home."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

RKFC-TRAU I-League match cancelled

The I-League match between Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC was cancelled on Saturday due to unavailability of permission from the local administration, the national football body said. The match was significant as the battle for the second spot...

Temperature checks for all in close contact with Trump

The White House said Saturday it is now checking the temperature of anyone coming into close contact with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, as a precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic. Out of an abundance of caution, t...

First French prisoner, senator test positive for coronavirus

A prisoner has tested positive for coronavirus in France, where many jails are overstretched, as well as a senator, officials said Saturday, describing them as the first such cases. Hundreds of anti-government yellow vest protesters meanwhi...

Coronavirus death toll in Italian region Lombardy rises to 966

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Lombardy, the Italian region that has been worst affected by the crisis, rose to 966 on Saturday, an increase of 76 from the previous day, Giulio Gallera, the regions senior health official sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020