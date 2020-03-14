Flight delays in Spain because of reduced air traffic controller shifts

Spain's air navigation service provider, Enaire, reported "significant delays in Spanish airspace" on Saturday due to preventative measures against coronavirus it had put in place to reduce the number of air traffic controllers on each shift.

In a tweet, it advised travelers to check their flight status with their airline.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is expected to announce a series of state of emergency measures on Saturday, which a draft decree shows could include telling airline and train operators they need to cut their services by at least half and that any plane or train can only be a third full.

