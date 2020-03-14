Left Menu
UAE announces 100 bln dirham economic plan to contain coronavirus

UAE announces 100 bln dirham economic plan to contain coronavirus
The central bank said in a statement it had also issued new regulations and directives to support companies and retail customers affected by the outbreak. Image Credit: ANI

The central bank of the United Arab Emirates announced on Saturday a 100 billion dirham ($27 billion) economic plan aimed at containing the impact of coronavirus outbreak, which has infected 85 people so far in the Gulf Arab state.

The central bank said in a statement it had also issued new regulations and directives to support companies and retail customers affected by the outbreak.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

