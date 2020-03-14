Coronavirus: How to make sanitizers and face masks at home?

Face masks and hand sanitizers are either not available in the market or are available with great difficulty at exorbitant prices, in view of the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19. Acknowledging the reports, the Indian government has declared face masks and hand sanitizers as essential commodities for the next 100 days to ensure price regulation and availability of surgical and protective masks, hand sanitizers and gloves.

But if you are still finding it hard to get your hands on sanitizers or face masks, watch the video to know how to make them easily at your home. You just need some rubbing alcohol (also known as doctor spirit locally in India) or an After Shave lotion and some uncontaminated water to make your own sanitizer.

