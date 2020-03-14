Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says hopes the Fed will "finally get on board"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 22:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 22:26 IST
Trump says hopes the Fed will "finally get on board"

President Donald Trump said he hoped the U.S. Federal Reserve "would finally get on board" and lower interest rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell had "so far made a lot of bad decisions in my opinion," Trump said during a White House press conference Saturday. Trump contrasted the Fed with the actions of European central banks that he said had been acting more aggressively.

"I have the right to remove. I'm not doing that," he said speaking of the Fed chair.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Spain's coronavirus death toll reaches 193, from 120 on Friday

Spains coronavirus death toll reached 193 on Saturday, up from 120 on Friday, public broadcaster TVE said.There are just over 6,250 coronavirus cases across the country, TVE said, up from 4,209 on Friday and also up from 5,753 cases reporte...

Latvia to close borders to stop virus from spreading

Latvia will stop nearly all foreigners entering the country from Tuesday in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the countrys prime minister said on Saturday. All international travel, by air, railway, sea, and road, will be can...

Number of coronavirus cases worldwide passes 150,000

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide passed 150,000 on Saturday driven by a spike in infections in Italy, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sourcesItaly announced 3,497 new cases on Saturday, bringing the global total to...

IndiGo to cancel some flights to UAE

IndiGo on Saturday said it will cancel some of its flights to the UAE after the Gulf country announced that it would suspend all entry visas, except diplomatic visas, from March 17 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, the ai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020