Trump says hopes the Fed will "finally get on board"

President Donald Trump said he hoped the U.S. Federal Reserve "would finally get on board" and lower interest rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell had "so far made a lot of bad decisions in my opinion," Trump said during a White House press conference Saturday. Trump contrasted the Fed with the actions of European central banks that he said had been acting more aggressively.

"I have the right to remove. I'm not doing that," he said speaking of the Fed chair.

