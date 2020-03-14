Spain's coronavirus death toll reaches 193, from 120 on Friday

Spain's coronavirus death toll reached 193 on Saturday, up from 120 on Friday, public broadcaster TVE said.

There are just over 6,250 coronavirus cases across the country, TVE said, up from 4,209 on Friday and also up from 5,753 cases reported earlier in the day.

