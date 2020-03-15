Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain plans partial coronavirus lockdown from Monday -draft

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 00:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 00:19 IST
Spain plans partial coronavirus lockdown from Monday -draft

Spain plans to put its 47 million inhabitants under partial lockdown from Monday as part of a 15-day state of emergency plan to combat the coronavirus, a draft of an official decree seen by Reuters showed. The government will say all Spaniards must stay home except to buy food, go to the pharmacy, to the hospital, or to work or for other emergencies, the draft discussed on Saturday by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his ministers showed.

Bars, restaurants, conference centres and all leisure and sports activities - including cinemas, theatres, swimming pools or football grounds - will be shut down. A source with knowledge of the talks said the measures that are part of the lockdown could change in Saturday's cabinet talks.

All public transport would be curtailed, the draft showed, with airline, train, bus and boat operators told they need to cut their services by at least half and that any plane, train, bus or other means of transport can only be a third full. The draft decree does not, however, foresee closing the country's borders.

Employers would have the obligation to let their workers work remotely and judicial proceedings will be suspended. Spain's Interior Ministry would control all police forces, including local and regional ones, under the 15-day emergency.

The health and transport ministries would also have nationwide reach, taking over some local or regional powers, according to the draft, which Catalan and Basque leaders immediately criticised. Spain is the second hardest-hit country in Europe after Italy, with 193 deaths and 6,250 cases so far, public broadcaster TVE said, well up from 120 deaths reported on Friday.

The draft says the lockdown will begin on Monday at 8 a.m. (0700 GMT) while all other measures will enter into force as soon as the decree is published in the official journal. The government did not comment on the details of the leaks, also reported in Spanish media, but said that only the final version will be valid.

ECONOMIC MEASURES With schools shut across Spain and a first package of economic steps announced on Thursday, the government had also been expected to announce economic and social measures on Saturday to mitigate the impact of the fight against the coronavirus.

But ministers failed to agree in a seven-hour cabinet meeting on Saturday on what these should be, a source close to the negotiations told Reuters. The source added that the government would aim to agree on the measures on Tuesday. A news conference with Sanchez, initially announced for 1300 GMT, was delayed and was now scheduled for 1900 GMT.

The draft decree would also allow the government to ration supplies and requisition factories and buildings. It did not detail what the sanctions would be for breaching the lockdown or other aspects of the state of emergency.

Earlier in the day, authorities in Madrid urged people to stay home, Madrid and the southern city of Seville announced the cancellation of hugely popular Holy Week celebrations and shops in several regions had already shut down. Sanchez's leftwing government took few steps at first to impose tough measures and changed tack only this week. The opposition has criticised the government for letting events like International Women's Day marches go ahead a week ago.

National and regional authorities have said they reacted appropriately, taking stronger measures when the number of cases started soaring on Monday. In an increasingly deserted capital city, posters put up by the city authorities read: "The best option to prevent the propagation of the virus is to stay at home."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Netanyahu requested PM Modi to allow export of masks, pharmaceuticals to Israel: report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Dubai closes four theme parks until end of March over coronavirus

Dubai said on Saturday it was temporarily suspending operations at four major theme parks and tourist attractions until the end of March amid coronavirus concerns.The emirates government media office said in a statement that Motiongate Duba...

Punjab govt taking all steps to prevent coronavirus spread, no need to panic: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday assured the people of the state that his government is taking all measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and said there is no need to panic. He also urged people to take all precautio...

Chile quarantines 1,300 aboard two cruise ships

Chile has quarantined more than 1,300 people aboard two cruise ships after an elderly Briton aboard one of them tested positive for the coronavirus, the health ministry announced Saturday. Both ships are cruising the Chilean fjords in Patag...

Greece reports two more coronavirus fatalities, bans all flights to Italy

Greece said on Saturday it banned all flights that were still operating to and from Italy, after reporting two more fatalities from the coronavirus, raising the total number of deaths in the country to three.The deceased were two men, aged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020