Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway to close ports, airports from Monday to stop coronavirus -PM

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 00:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 00:20 IST
Norway to close ports, airports from Monday to stop coronavirus -PM

Norway is to shut its ports and airports from Monday in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus, although exemptions will be made for Norwegians returning from abroad as well as for goods, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Saturday.

The government is ready to do all that is needed to secure the economy, which has been hit by business shutdowns due to the virus outbreak, and will seek to import medical equipment from China, Solberg told a news conference. "We've decided to shut our airports, close our ports and implement extensive controls along our border," Solberg said.

Planes carrying Norwegian citizens will still be able to land in Norway, and the government is negotiating with Norwegian Air and SAS to bring nationals home, she said. The transport of goods to and from Norway will also continue, she later added.

The Nordic country will implement extensive controls of its land entry points, but will not shut its 1,630-kilometre (1,000-mile) border with neighbouring Sweden, she said. Norway recorded its second and third deaths linked to coronavirus on Saturday, Norwegian news agency NTB said. The official number of infected persons has risen to around 950.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Netanyahu requested PM Modi to allow export of masks, pharmaceuticals to Israel: report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

US internet well-equipped to handle work from home surge

The US internet wont get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members...

France to shut 'non-essential' public places: PM

France on Saturday drastically stepped up its measures against the spread of the coronavirus, announcing the closure of all non-essential public places including restaurants and cafes from midnightI have decided on the closure until further...

Man under stress due to rape case against him commits suicide: Police

A 26-year-old man posted at an office of the Ministry of Tourism allegedly committed suicide by hanging on Saturday, police said. The deceased was identified as Aashish Malik, a constable with the Sachivalaya Suraksha Force and a resident o...

Yes Bank reports Rs 18,564-cr loss for Dec quarter

Yes Bank reported on Saturday a staggering Rs 18,654-crore loss for the December quarter due to higher recognition of dud assets on the books, and an erosion of capital buffers to the brink. The gross non-performing assets shot-up to Rs 40,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020