Dubai closes four theme parks until end of March over coronavirus

Dubai said on Saturday it was temporarily suspending operations at four major theme parks and tourist attractions until the end of March amid coronavirus concerns.

The emirate's government media office said in a statement that Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai, Legoland Waterpark Dubai and Bollywood Parks Dubai would be closed to ensure the health and safety of guests and employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

