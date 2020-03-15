Left Menu
Development News Edition

France closes shops, restaurants, tells people to stay home

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 05:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 05:14 IST
France closes shops, restaurants, tells people to stay home

France will shut shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities from Sunday with its 67 million people told to stay home to help fight the rapid acceleration of the coronavirus in a country where the number of cases has doubled in 72 hours. The government had no other option, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told a news conference after the public health authority said 91 people had died in France and almost 4,500 were now infected.

"I have decided to close all non-essential locations, notably cafes, restaurants, cinemas, nightclubs and shops," he said. "We must absolutely limit our movements." Exceptions to the shop ban will include food stores, pharmacies, petrol stations and tobacconists.

However, Philippe said Sunday's local elections would go ahead under strict sanitary conditions. This confirmed a decision to press ahead with them by President Emmanuel Macron, who had already announced the closure of schools from Monday and advised people over the age of 70 to stay indoors. "We didn't expect it to be so quick," said Jason Holt, 28, manager at the Cafe Montparnasse. "We're a little shocked because we're going to find ourselves without work."

Philippe said the government had been left with no choice because too many people were still out in the streets and not sufficiently applying recently announced measures, including keeping a safe distance from each other. That, he said, was helping accelerate the spread of the virus.

Highlighting just that, many bars were still packed after Philippe's announcement and some reported a surge in attendance after the closure order became public, as revellers turned out for a last drink despite recommendations to avoid crowds. "I WILL SURVIVE"

At one bar on Rue Oberkampf, a popular nightlife area, people were linking arms singing Gloria Gaynor’s "I will survive". "We were a little depressed because we didn't expect it, but we said okay, let's do our last night today," said 18-year-old student Nadia Abd-Ali, sipping a cocktail with her friend.

Philippe said public transport would remain open, but that the government expected companies to put into place systems for people to work from home beginning on Monday. The Chamonix ski resort said it was shutting down from Sunday joining Disneyland Paris, which also closed its doors on Saturday. The go-ahead for elections drew some criticism and concern over the possibility of people being infected at polling stations.

Jerome Salomon, head of the French public health authority, said there had been a rapid increase in serious cases, including 300 people in intensive care, half of whom were below 60 years of age. "To date, there has not been enough awareness by French women and men of the importance of their role in the face of the virus. It is urgent. Now is the time to change our behavior," he said.

"We must now do everything to delay, to slow down, to clip the curve of this epidemic." The government wants to avoid a situation where hospitals are overwhelmed by the number of serious cases. Neighbouring Italy's health system has been severely strained by the coronavirus outbreak there.

"I am conscious of the efforts and sacrifices that we are asking, but I have faith that the French people will have the capacity to understand the seriousness of this moment," Philippe said. (Additional reporting by Yonathan Van der Voort and Sarah White; Editing by Catherine Evans, William Maclean, Frances Kerry and David Gregorio)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Netanyahu requested PM Modi to allow export of masks, pharmaceuticals to Israel: report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. France closes shops, restaurants, tells people to stay homeFrance will shut shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities from Sunday with its 67 million people told to stay home to hel...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Georgia delays presidential nominating election due to coronavirusGeorgia elections officials have delayed the states presidential primary set for March 24 until May 19 because of t...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA Affected player Gobert pledges 500,000 to virus relief effortFrenchman Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player known to have tested positive for the coronavirus, is donating more than 500,...

Trump tests negative for coronavirus: White House physician

United States President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the White House physician said. Trump had taken the coronavirus test on Friday night. The results came out in less than 24 hours.Last night, after an in-dep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020