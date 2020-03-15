Left Menu
Papal Easter events to be held without faithful attending, Vatican says

File photo

All of Pope Francis' Easter services next month will be held without the faithful attending due to the coronavirus outbreak, Vatican said on Sunday, in a step believed to be unprecedented in modern times.

The services, four days of major events from Holy Thursday to Easter Sunday, usually draw tens of thousands of people to sites in Rome and in the Vatican.

A note on the website of the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household also said that until Easter Sunday on April 12, the pope's general audiences and Sunday blessings will continue to be seen over the internet and television without public participation.

