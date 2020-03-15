Maharashtra, Kerala report maximum number of coronavirus cases

India's tally of confirmed COVID 2019 cases, including foreign nationals, has surged to 107. According to the latest estimates by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed cases include 90 Indian nationals and 17 foreign nationals.

So far, two deaths, one each in Delhi and Karnataka, have been reported in the country. Here's the complete list of COVID confirmed cases with state/UT.

Maharastra - 31

Kerala - 22

Haryana - 14

Uttar Pradesh - 11

Delhi - 7

Karnataka - 6

Union Territory of Ladakh - 3

Telangana - 3

Rajasthan - 2

Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir - 2

Tamil Nadu - 1

Punjab - 1

Andhra Pradesh - 1

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.