Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra, Kerala report maximum number of coronavirus cases

According to the latest estimates by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed cases include 90 Indian nationals and 17 foreign nationals.

Maharashtra, Kerala report maximum number of coronavirus cases
So far, two deaths, one each in Delhi and Karnataka, have been reported in the country. Image Credit: ANI

India's tally of confirmed COVID 2019 cases, including foreign nationals, has surged to 107. According to the latest estimates by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed cases include 90 Indian nationals and 17 foreign nationals.

So far, two deaths, one each in Delhi and Karnataka, have been reported in the country. Here's the complete list of COVID confirmed cases with state/UT.

Maharastra - 31

Kerala - 22

Haryana - 14

Uttar Pradesh - 11

Delhi - 7

Karnataka - 6

Union Territory of Ladakh - 3

Telangana - 3

Rajasthan - 2

Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir - 2

Tamil Nadu - 1

Punjab - 1

Andhra Pradesh - 1

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Chile quarantines 1,300 aboard two cruise ships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Jordan reports six new coronavirus cases

Jordans Ministry of Health on Sunday said that the kingdom has reported six new cases of the deadly novel coronavirus. Among the new cases is an American tourist who arrived from Egypt.In light of the rapid global developments and the emerg...

C'garh: 4 dead, 22 injured as pick-up van overturns in Jashpur

Three women and a 5-year-old boy were killed and 22 people were injured when their pick-up van overturned in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district, police said on Sunday. The accident took place on Saturday night under Dharamjaigarh police station...

INOX begins commercial operation at multiplex cinema in Lucknow

Film exhibitor INOX Leisure on Sunday said it has started commercial operations at a multiplex cinema theatre in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow from Saturday. The company has commenced the Commercial Operations of a Multiplex Cinema Theatre taken on ...

Beijing to send all international arrivals to quarantine facilities

Beijing authorities will send all international arrivals in the Chinese capital to quarantine facilities starting Monday, state media reported, as China steps up measures against imported coronavirus cases. People arriving from abroad had p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020