Dutch gov't: Billions in aid for businesses facing coronavirus crisis

The Dutch government will make billions of euros available to support businesses that have run into trouble due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Economy Minister Eric Wiebes said on Tuesday. "Our aim is to limit the impact on our economy and to make sure people keep their jobs. For that, we have designed a package of emergency measures worth many billions of euros."

No specific figure was provided. Tens of thousands of Dutch companies have applied for emergency assistance in recent days as major sectors of the economy ground to a standstill.

