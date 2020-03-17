Egypt reports two coronavirus deaths, total cases reach 196
Egypt on Tuesday reported two more coronavirus deaths, bringing the country's total to six, the health ministry said in a statement. A 78-year-old Italian woman and a 70-year-old Egyptian man both died in an isolation hospital. The ministry had previously reported the death of two Germans and two Egyptians.
Egypt reported 30 new cases on Tuesday, raising the total to 196. The tourism ministry had said on Monday that Egypt will keep its airspace open to allow tourists to return home when it halts air traffic at its airports from Thursday until March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Trump tells Sisi U.S. to keep up efforts for deal over Ethiopian dam - Egyptian presidency
Trump tells Sisi U.S. to pursue efforts for deal over Ethiopia dam -Egypt presidency
Trump tells Sisi U.S. to pursue efforts for deal on Ethiopia dam -Egypt presidency
Trump tells Sisi U.S. to pursue efforts for deal over Ethiopia dam -Egypt presidency
S.Korean President Moon cancels planned trip to the UAE, Egypt and Turkey over coronavirus