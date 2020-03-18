Left Menu
Brazil records first coronavirus death as Congress suspends session

  Brasilia
  Updated: 18-03-2020 01:45 IST
  Created: 18-03-2020 00:24 IST
Brazil on Tuesday reported its first confirmed death from the coronavirus outbreak, and tests were underway on four other possible victims of COVID-19, as Congress canceled a joint session due to mounting fears about the fast-moving disease. A 62-year-old man with a history of diabetes and hypertension died from the virus on Monday, after checking into a private hospital in the state on Saturday, Sao Paulo state health officials told a news conference.

The man had no recent history of international travel, and four other deaths in the same, unidentified hospital were being investigated to see if the victims succumbed to the virus, the officials said. Earlier, Congress canceled a joint session of the upper and lower houses as lawmakers stayed away over concerns related to the virus, a Senate staffer said.

The session had been scheduled to debate presidential vetoes and budget issues. If lawmakers continue to stay away, the government's agenda of privatizations, tax reforms, and public payroll cuts could quickly grind to a halt. Congressional committees canceled public hearings and Senate and lower chamber leaders were discussing whether to suspend all sessions due to the epidemic. Brazil's Supreme Court has limited its work to rulings made by justices online.

Sao Paulo was the first state to register a coronavirus case sufferer and still is the epicenter of the outbreak in Brazil with 152 cases, according to official figures. Brazil has reported 234 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. BOLSONARO TEST

President Jair Bolsonaro underwent his second coronavirus test on Tuesday after it emerged in recent days that he had contact with a number of people now known to have contracted the virus. The test results may be released later on Tuesday, the president's office said. Bolsonaro was first tested last Thursday after his communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten, who was part of the presidential party that visited Florida and met with U.S. President Donald Trump last week, tested positive for COVID-19.

Bolsonaro said via social media on Friday he had tested negative. So far, a dozen members of the president's entourage in Florida and four others who participated in meetings with Bolsonaro during the trip have tested positive and are in self-isolation.

As the country begins to react to the dangers of the pandemic, many companies have recommended staff work at home and public activities are being limited.

