Algeria to ban street protests over coronavirus
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Tuesday ordered a ban on mass street protests demanding political reforms for more than a year, to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Algeria has so far reported five deaths and 60 confirmed cases of the virus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
