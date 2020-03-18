Left Menu
Doping-Britain reduces doping tests in light of coronavirus

UK Anti-Doping announced a significant reduction in its testing program on Tuesday as the country's elite sport faced a complete shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. "We are acutely aware of the effect that the COVID-19 virus is having on society, sport and the wider sporting community, both here in the UK and globally," UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead said in a statement.

"With the cancellation of sporting events and recent UK Government advice concerning the control of the virus, we have reviewed our operational activity and are announcing a significant reduction in our testing program." The move comes only four months before the Tokyo Olympics, which organizers insist will go ahead despite the deadly health crisis gripping the world and decimating the sporting calendar.

"This is a difficult decision and one that has not been taken lightly," Sapstead said. "As an organization, our ongoing responsibility remains to protect clean sport, but we must give precedence to health and welfare and act responsibly in line with government advice during this unprecedented time."

As well as actual testing, UKAD said it would continue to "process intelligence" and will act on information. Despite the current situation in the country, which recorded its 71st death from the pandemic on Tuesday, British athletes, even those self-isolating, will still be required to submit their whereabouts.

Where testing takes place, UKAD said "maximum" precautions would be implemented to protect both the athlete and the doping control officer, including wearing personal protective equipment and remaining six feet apart.

