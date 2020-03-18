Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain unveils 'unprecedented' 200 bln euros coronavirus package

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 04:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 02:15 IST
Spain unveils 'unprecedented' 200 bln euros coronavirus package
Representative Image Image Credit: pixnio

Spain announced a massive 200 billion euros ($220 billion) package to help companies and protect workers and other vulnerable groups affected by the spiraling coronavirus crisis. Police carried out checks at borders with France and Portugal, turning back foreigners attempting to enter Spain as part of strict measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus in Europe's second-worst-hit country.

Half of the assistance measures, which are worth 20% of Spain's economic output, are state-backed credit guarantees for companies, and the rest include loans and aid for vulnerable people. Some 117 billion euros of the total will be mobilized by the state, with the rest to come from private companies.

The measures will be applied retroactively from March 14, when Spain declared a state of emergency, a government source said. Spanish stocks rose by more than 6% after the announcement.

"These are extraordinary measures, without precedent in our country's democratic history," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news conference attended remotely by journalists. Spain will pay benefits to workers temporarily laid off and suspend mortgage payments for those whose employment has been affected by the outbreak, among other measures.

"We want to protect employment and we want companies to know the government will help them," Sanchez said. "Nobody will be left behind." He said the health crisis had put the brakes on the economy, but would not say whether a contraction was on the cards as in countries like France. He said the government would need a new "reconstruction budget" to deal with the aftermath of the epidemic when it subsides.

More than half of jobs in Spain are dependent on small or medium-sized companies in a country with one of the developed world's highest unemployment rates. "I have a little saved up, but I have absolutely zero income at the moment," said Raquel Las Heras, who runs a booth selling lottery tickets in Albacete, in southeast Spain. "If I stay home like this, I reckon I can last about two months."

Spain's 47 million people have been under partial lockdown since Saturday night, allowed to leave their homes only to go to work, buy food or visit a pharmacy or hospital, and hundreds of thousands have been sent home temporarily from companies such as Volkswagen and Burger King. FAST-RISING DEATH TOLL

The Defence Ministry said it would increase the number of troops deployed to police the lockdown including detachments across Madrid's network of commuter rail stations to prevent crowds from forming at rush hour. The government reported 182 new fatalities overnight, bringing the total to 491 and making Spain the country with the world's fastest-rising death toll after Italy. The number of people infected rose to 11,178.

In response, the Health Ministry began distributing more than 1 million surgical masks to health workers, around half of which were donated by China. Police previously seized more than 150,000 such masks from a factory. Spain shut its land borders on Monday to all but Spaniards, permanent residents, and cross-border workers. Trade-in goods is not affected. The Balearic Islands - among Europe's most popular holiday destinations - closed their air space and ports to visitors.

Cars queued to get into Spain at Vilar Formoso in Portugal as Spanish police wearing protective face masks and latex gloves checked identities and turned back vehicles carrying passengers without permission to enter. Joaquim Silva, a Portuguese man, wanted to drive through Spain to get back to France, where he has lived for more than 50 years.

"It's terrible because we live there (in France), we have family there, we have health problems that are being treated there," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maoist carrying Rs 2 lakh bounty surrenders in Odisha

A Maoist, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head for his alleged involvement in the killing of an Andhra Pradesh MLA, surrendered before the police in Odishas Malkangiri district on Wednesday. Apart from CPI Maoist member Samba Khara al...

Spanish PM sees economy contract in "war" against coronavirus

The Spanish economy will contract as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a near-empty parliament on Wednesday, urging all to rally in what he called a war against the virus.To avoid any propagation of ...

FACTBOX-What Africa is doing to fight coronavirus

The World Health Organization has warned of the risk that COVID-19 could overwhelm strained public health systems in sub-Saharan Africa. Here is a selection of measures countries are taking to prepare for the virus and limit its spread. SOU...

Norway transport, industry ministers to discuss with Norwegian Air on Wed

The Norwegian transport and industry ministers will hold a meeting on Wednesday via video conference with executives from struggling Norwegian Air , the office of the prime minister told Reuters.This came at the request of Parat trade union...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020