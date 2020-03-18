Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank adds $2 bln to funds available for coronavirus response

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 04:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 02:44 IST
World Bank adds $2 bln to funds available for coronavirus response
Representative image Image Credit: www.worldbank.org

The World Bank on Tuesday said it had increased to $14 billion the amount of fast-track financing available to members to respond to the global coronavirus pandemic, adding $2 billion to an initial package announced on March 3.

The change will give the World Bank's International Financing Corp a total of $8 billion to support private companies and their employees hurt by economic impacts of the virus, the bank said. It said the bulk of the funding would be used by client financial institutions so they can continue to offer trade financing, working capital and medium-term financing to private firms struggling with disruptions in supply chains.

IFC said the funding would also help existing clients in tourism, manufacturing and other heavily affected sectors keep paying their bills while aiding the healthcare industry as it races to meet surging demand for services, equipment, and drugs. World Bank President David Malpass said the bank was committed to providing a fast and flexible response based on the needs of developing countries.

"It's essential that we shorten the time to recovery," Malpass said. "Support operations are already underway, and the expanded funding tools approved today will help sustain economies, companies, and jobs." More than 187,700 people have been infected by the coronavirus in 162 countries, and 7,495 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

IFC Chief Executive Officer Philippe Le Houerou said the institution's goal was to help clients sustain their operations during the current health emergency phase so they could help economies recover more quickly later. The Bank said the boards of directors of the World Bank and the IFC on Tuesday responded to requests from clients and approved the addition of $2 billion in new funding on top of $6 billion made available through other IFC instruments.

The new component offers to fund from the IFC's Global Trade Liquidity Program and its Critical Commodities Finance Program, both of which provide support to local banks so they can continue to finance companies in emerging markets. IFC is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets and works with 2,000 businesses worldwide. In fiscal 2019, it delivered more than $19 billion in long-term financing for developing countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No period in J-K during militancy as peaceful as it is

Union minister Jitendra Singh said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday that there has not been a more peaceful eight-month period in the militancy-hit than the one since August last when Article 370 was nullified. Intervening during a discussion on t...

Maoist carrying Rs 2 lakh bounty surrenders in Odisha

A Maoist, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head for his alleged involvement in the killing of an Andhra Pradesh MLA, surrendered before the police in Odishas Malkangiri district on Wednesday. Apart from CPI Maoist member Samba Khara al...

Spanish PM sees economy contract in "war" against coronavirus

The Spanish economy will contract as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a near-empty parliament on Wednesday, urging all to rally in what he called a war against the virus.To avoid any propagation of ...

FACTBOX-What Africa is doing to fight coronavirus

The World Health Organization has warned of the risk that COVID-19 could overwhelm strained public health systems in sub-Saharan Africa. Here is a selection of measures countries are taking to prepare for the virus and limit its spread. SOU...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020