Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fujifilm Holdings shares hit daily limit high on China coronavirus drug trial boost

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 07:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 07:11 IST
Fujifilm Holdings shares hit daily limit high on China coronavirus drug trial boost

Shares in Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp were untraded at their daily limit high amid a glut of buy orders on Wednesday after a Chinese official said the company's Avigan anti-flu drug appeared to help coronavirus patients recover.

Avigan, also known as Favipiravir, is manufactured by a subsidiary of Fujifilm, which has a healthcare arm though it is better known for its cameras. The treatment was approved for use in Japan in 2014. Favipiravir has been effective, with no obvious side-effects, in helping new coronavirus patients recover, Zhang Xinmin, an official at China's Science and Technology Ministry, told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.

Fujifilm Holdings was not immediately available for comment. In a clinical trial in Shenzhen involving 80 participants, patients who took Favipiravir showed greater chest improvement and took less time to test negative for the genomic trace of the virus, compared with patients not given the drug, Zhang said.

First developed by Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co Ltd, the drug has been approved for manufacturing in China by Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd for use against new or recurring influenza in adults, the Chinese drugmaker said in a filing last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

276 Indians, including 255 in Iran, infected with coronavirus abroad: MEA

As many as 276 Indians have been infected with coronavirus abroad, including 255 in Iran, 12 in UAE and five in Italy, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State ...

BJP's Jangra and Gautam, Cong's Hooda elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Two BJP nominees Ram Chander Jangra and Dushyant Kumar Gautam and one Congress aspirant Deepender Singh Hooda were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana on Wednesday. They have been declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha,...

Nirbhaya: Convicts seek quashing of death penalty, court issues notice to Tihar, Police

The counsel for the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case moved a court here on Wednesday seeking quashing of their death penalty, saying the second mercy plea of one of them is still pending. Additional Sessions...

Telecom shares crack; Vodafone Idea plunges 35 pc

Telecom shares came crashing on Wednesday, led by Vodafone Idea which plunged 35 per cent after the Supreme Court pulled up the Centre and telcos for doing self-assessment or reassessment of the AGR dues fixed by the apex court. Vodafone Id...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020