Mexico yet to see formal U.S. plan to deport migrants due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • Mexico City
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 10:11 IST
  • Created: 18-03-2020 10:11 IST
The Mexican government has not yet received a formal proposal from the United States about migrants in that country being returned to Mexico due to coronavirus, Mexico's foreign ministry said a brief statement late on Tuesday.

The statement added that Mexico would analyze the reach of such a proposal and act in defense of its interests as well as considerations including public health and human rights.

