Celebs affected by COVID-19 urge fans to take the pandemic seriously

The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread with no signs of slowing down. As of March 17, the deadly virus has claimed 7,529 lives with 184,976 confirmed cases across 159 countries, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization.

The novel coronavirus is hitting everyone hard as it does not discriminate between the rich or poor, commoners or celebs. Hollywood celebrities including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, and Rachel Matthews have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Updating fans and followers on their health conditions, celebrities urged them to take the outbreak seriously and stay safe by following the guidelines or regulations put forth by their respective health agencies.

Here are the celebrities who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

American actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, last week, took to social media to announce that they have tested positive after showing symptoms like cold, body aches, chills, and slight fevers in Australia.

"We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other," Hanks wrote on his Instagram story.

"One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs," said Hanks in his latest post updating fans about his condition.

Kristofer Hivju

Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju who played the role of Tormund Giantsbane in the 'Game of Thrones' series on Monday shared the news that he has tested positive for COVID19.

"Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Coronavirus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold," he wrote on Instagram.

"There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading," he further added.

"Just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals," Hivju said.

Olga Kurylenko

French actress and model, best known for her role in the James Bond film Quantum of Solace (2008), revealed on Instagram that she has quarantined herself at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus.

"I am sitting in isolation at home with a diagnosis of Coronavirus. I've been sick for almost a week. Temperature and weakness are my main symptoms," she wrote.

The Ukrainian-born actress said that fever and fatigue were her two main symptoms and urged fans to take the outbreak seriously.

Lucian Grainge

Last week, multiple media houses reported that Universal Music Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge was hospitalized after testing positive for novel coronavirus. Grainge is reportedly receiving treatment at Los Angeles' UCLA Medical Center

Idris Elba

British actor Idris Elba on Monday took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for the virus despite having no symptoms so far.

"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic," he tweeted.

In a video message on Tuesday, he said, "People need to know facts, understand the truth so that they can protect themselves from the deadly virus. Not just for black people, it's very dangerous for everyone."

Rachel Matthews

Hollywood actress Rachel Matthews, who voiced Honey Maren in Disney's 'Frozen 2' on Monday said that she has been in quarantine for the last week after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I'm feeling better but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some. I really would love to help in any way I can. Again, let's please be mindful of our decisions — now is the time to be smart and responsible. Let's take care of one another, Matthews wrote on her Instagram story.

She shared her early symptoms that included sore throat, headache, fatigue on the first day, followed by mild fever, chills, dry cough, body aches on the second day.

"Please don't be scared. It's all going to be okay but it is important we act now and take this seriously," she said while updating fans on her condition on Tuesday.

