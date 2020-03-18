Left Menu
Development News Edition

Celebs affected by COVID-19 urge fans to take the pandemic seriously

Hollywood celebrities including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, and Rachel Matthews have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Celebs affected by COVID-19 urge fans to take the pandemic seriously
Updating fans and followers on their health conditions, celebrities urged them to take the outbreak seriously and stay safe by following the guidelines or regulations put forth by their respective health agencies. Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread with no signs of slowing down. As of March 17, the deadly virus has claimed 7,529 lives with 184,976 confirmed cases across 159 countries, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization.

The novel coronavirus is hitting everyone hard as it does not discriminate between the rich or poor, commoners or celebs. Hollywood celebrities including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, and Rachel Matthews have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Updating fans and followers on their health conditions, celebrities urged them to take the outbreak seriously and stay safe by following the guidelines or regulations put forth by their respective health agencies.

Here are the celebrities who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

American actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, last week, took to social media to announce that they have tested positive after showing symptoms like cold, body aches, chills, and slight fevers in Australia.

"We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other," Hanks wrote on his Instagram story.

"One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs," said Hanks in his latest post updating fans about his condition.

Kristofer Hivju

Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju who played the role of Tormund Giantsbane in the 'Game of Thrones' series on Monday shared the news that he has tested positive for COVID19.

"Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Coronavirus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold," he wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency

A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on

"There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading," he further added.

"Just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals," Hivju said.

Olga Kurylenko

French actress and model, best known for her role in the James Bond film Quantum of Solace (2008), revealed on Instagram that she has quarantined herself at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus.

"I am sitting in isolation at home with a diagnosis of Coronavirus. I've been sick for almost a week. Temperature and weakness are my main symptoms," she wrote.

The Ukrainian-born actress said that fever and fatigue were her two main symptoms and urged fans to take the outbreak seriously.

Lucian Grainge

Last week, multiple media houses reported that Universal Music Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge was hospitalized after testing positive for novel coronavirus. Grainge is reportedly receiving treatment at Los Angeles' UCLA Medical Center

Idris Elba

British actor Idris Elba on Monday took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for the virus despite having no symptoms so far.

"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic," he tweeted.

In a video message on Tuesday, he said, "People need to know facts, understand the truth so that they can protect themselves from the deadly virus. Not just for black people, it's very dangerous for everyone."

Rachel Matthews

Hollywood actress Rachel Matthews, who voiced Honey Maren in Disney's 'Frozen 2' on Monday said that she has been in quarantine for the last week after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I'm feeling better but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some. I really would love to help in any way I can. Again, let's please be mindful of our decisions — now is the time to be smart and responsible. Let's take care of one another, Matthews wrote on her Instagram story.

She shared her early symptoms that included sore throat, headache, fatigue on the first day, followed by mild fever, chills, dry cough, body aches on the second day.

"Please don't be scared. It's all going to be okay but it is important we act now and take this seriously," she said while updating fans on her condition on Tuesday.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IOC says no 'ideal' solution for Tokyo Olympics as athletes voice virus concerns

Olympic chiefs acknowledged Wednesday there was no ideal solution to staging the Tokyo Olympics amid a backlash from athletes as the deadly coronavirus pandemic swept the globe. This is an exceptional situation which requires exceptional so...

UK's Glastonbury Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

Britains Glastonbury Festival, the largest greenfield music festival in the world, has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Wednesday.Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Diana Ross were s...

Spain virus cases top 13,700 with nearly 600 deaths

The number of people infected by COVID-19 in Spain soared past 13,700 on Wednesday with the number of deaths rising to almost 600, government data showed. We have 13,716 cases in Spain, which is 2,538 more than yesterday, which implies an i...

Stock broker lost money in Yes Bank crisis, concocted own BMW robbery; 3 held

A stock broker was arrested along with his brother-in-law and a friend for allegedly concocting a story about the robbery of his BMW car here four days ago, the Noida police said on Wednesday. The BMW car, which had a loan of over Rs 40 lak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020