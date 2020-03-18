No fresh coronavirus case in Mumbai on Wednesday morning: BMC

Number of novel coronavirus cases in Mumbai remained constant and no new case was recorded on Wednesday morning, a senior civic official said. Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said the number of COVID-19 cases remained constant in the metropolis with no fresh case being detected till 11 am.

Until now, 15 COVID-19 cases have been found in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). All these cases are being treated at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a total of 82 people with possible coronavirus infection were admitted at the hospital till Tuesday evening. Officials said a facility, which can test 150 samples per day, will be set up at KEM Hospital in the city from Wednesday.

The facility will start functioning once the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) aproves findings of its samples, they said..

