Norway national didn't test coronavirus positive: Goa minister

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday said a Norway national in the state have tested positive for novel coronavirus but shortly afterward retracted the remarks. Rane said the earlier information was based on a 'hoax call' to the concerned nodal officer.

The man had traveled to Delhi, Agra, Assam, and Meghalaya after leaving Norway on February 6, he said. "The man came to Goa on February 20. He was having fever since March 10 and was isolated as a suspect in hospital in Panaji," the minister had told PTI earlier today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.